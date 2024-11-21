Week in sound bites for Georgia Tech game

The NC State players and coaches understand what is needed at Georgia Tech tonight on ESPN.
The Wolfpack (5-5 overall, 2-5 ACC) had a bye week in preparation to play the Yellow Jackets, who are 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the league.
The Wolfpack (5-5 overall, 2-5 ACC) had a bye week in preparation to play the Yellow Jackets, who are 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the league.
