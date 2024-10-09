Advertisement
Published Oct 9, 2024
Purdue commit Takyhian Whitset has great visit to NC State
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Antioch (Tenn.) High senior tackle Takhyian Whitset came away impressed with his first look at NC State.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Whitset, who is verbally committed to Purdue, officially visited NC State and now has some deep thinking to do about his future. NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague offered Whitset on Sept. 9.

Whitset has P4 offers from Purdue, NC State and Vanderbilt, along with offers from Alabama State, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Ball State, East Carolina, Liberty, Morgan State, Tennessee State, Tennessee-Martin, Toledo and Alabama-Birmingham.

