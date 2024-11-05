in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 5
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday (Keon Young pictured).
NC State returning players help lead Wolfpack to victory
The season opener proved to be a special night for the returning NC State players.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts emotional about Banner Night
NC State coach Kevin Keatts went through a range of emotions and learned his yelling voice wasn't in midseason form.
NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before Duke
NC State coach Dave Doeren is trying to seize the momentum of winning two straight games.
NC State's Senior Day is first wave of rebuilding roster
NC State has 20 seniors who will play its last game at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State returning players help lead Wolfpack to victory
The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Kevin Keatts emotional about Banner Night
The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before Duke
The Wolfpack Central — NC State's Senior Day is first wave of rebuilding roster
The Wolfpack Central — NC State excited about progress, turns page to playing Duke
The Wolfpack Central — NC State's Jayden Taylor, Michael O'Connell ready for banner night
The Wolfpack Central — The review: NC State explodes past Stanford
Raleigh News & Observer —‘It’s unbelievable’: NC State unveils ACC Championship, NCAA Final Four banners
Raleigh News & Observer —Banner night for Wolfpack: 3 takeaways from NC State’s dominant win over USC Upstate
Raleigh News & Observer —N.C. State defeats USC Upstate in season opener. Here are photos from the game.
Technician — NC State wrestling opens season with strong showing at Battle at The Citadel
GoPack.com — Pack Opens Season by Sprinting Past Spartans, 97-66
GoPack.com — Brown Named Semifinalist for 40th-annual Butkus Award
GoPack.com — Women’s Basketball to Unveil Final Four Banner at Season Opener vs. ETSU
GoPack.com — No. 8 Wrestling Dominates Battle at The Citadel Tournament in Season Opener
GoPack.com — NC State Athletics to Hold Military Appreciation Paper Goods Drive
Social media posts of the day
Videos of the day
