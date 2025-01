Raleigh Millbrook sophomore defensive end Rashad Streets Jr. will always remember getting offered by hometown NC State on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Streets is a Wolfpack legacy, with his father Rashad Streets Sr. play on the defensive line in 1997-98.

Streets would watch the Wolfpack on television every so often and has been to a handful of games at Carter-Finley Stadium. Now, he’ll be able to take unofficial visits on a regular basis.