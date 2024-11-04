NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before Duke

NC State improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC with a 59-28 victory over Stanford last Saturday. The challenge will get tougher with 6-3 Duke coming to town at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

“I’m very proud of our staff and team and the way that we played. It felt good to play complimentary 11-man football for four quarters against Stanford and winning always feels good. Winning that way where you get to see all three phases start fast.

"Opening kickoff return, DK Kaufman was exceptional in the game, three returns for 164 yards. The opening play of the game, we talked all week about starting fast and he set it, he set the table for the offense. Offense goes down and scores a touchdown. Defense comes out and stops him and Davin [Vann] has a sack force fumble in that opening defensive drive, which allowed us to build a 14-point lead quickly playing complimentary football, setting each other up in all three phases.

"Just kept doing that throughout the game, different parts. When the turnover margin, critical piece of winning, and we were able to do that. No turnovers on offense with our starters. Line of scrimmage obviously, Stanford had done a good job going into our game stopping the run and that was something we were able to do very, very well.

"I thought our special teams really helped us in that game, three kickoff returns like I mentioned, one of them coming off of a score by them. To open the third quarter, we get a 91-yard return to set up our offense or 91-yard return to set up our offense. So things that you talk about, you stress over and over and over, it's great to see it come alive during the game.

"It's a great recipe for success. Obviously, I was really proud of our offensive line, tight ends and receivers on how they blocked for the ball carriers, ball catchers throughout the game. I thought our two running backs, obviously were explosive, but just ran hard, played good without the ball as well. Hollywood Smothers and Jordan Waters both, and explosive plays occur when your perimeter blocking is exceptional and it was. Guys were straining, man, they're flying around, and I'm proud of those guys.

"C.J. [Bailey] had a really good day, 18-of-20, protected the football as a runner.n Gave his guys chances to make plays. When your protection keeps your quarterback in the pocket where he can stand and throw the way that we did, it helps. So other than one play, we had a touchdown that we could have had. It was unfortunate because KC ran a great route, was wide open, and we got beat on one protection. Other than that, we really protected well in the game.

“Defensively, we forced two turnovers. Had two good fourth-down stops, and I was disappointed in the two explosive runs that they had. We just gotta leverage the ball like we do most of the game on those plays, and those are knocked down, and we didn't. Our secondary did not do a good job on those particular plays, getting it down. It looks bad when those kind of things happen, so we need to get that fixed. I know [defensive coordinator] Coach [Tony] Gibson's working hard on that with the guys.

"It really turned into a Wildcat offense for Stanford, which we didn't anticipate they'd be running their quarterback for four quarters the way they did. Obviously, there's adjustments that we made in the second half, and we played better. A lot of plus one runs, which is unique in a game.

"To see us break the school record for points in an ACC game, with a true freshman at quarterback was impressive. We had nine drives and scored all nine times, and we were able to play a lot of players.

"On top of that, it was just a special day in the stadium, getting to see Payton Wilson and his family, recognized for being put in the Ring of Honor. Nobody else deserves it more in my opinion, for all the things that he stood for in this program and the way that he vocally led and backed his teammates. The adversity he went through being an in-state player. What he's doing now in the NFL, it was great to see his family, great to see his fiance, his brother, his brother's wife and child. Just a really special moment on the field.

“Then to see Chancellor [Randy] Woodson and his wife, Susan, honored also at the game. I've been very fortunate to have the same Chancellor my entire tenure. Randy's a great leader, and he's taken on an incredible responsibility in the time he's been here and done remarkable things at our University. He's been a true friend, and I really appreciate the opportunity, not only to work at NC State, but for one Chancellor the entire time, that's unique.

"A lot of times in a coach's tenure, especially when you've been somewhere over a decade, you're gonna have multiple leaders. That's one of the things that's been constant here, is that linear leadership that we've been able to have. Knowing what type of human being in person and supporter that we have in him. He will be missed greatly by me.

"It was great to see them on the field, and then Coach [Elliott] Avent and his team down on the field. Just all the recognition of great people in this program and the University was awesome.

“It was great to have another sellout, and the fans, the students, all the stuff going on, the pageantry of the game, it was awesome. It was a beautiful day weather-wise, and we're supposed to have another one this weekend.

"You could see the bye week helped us. We were fresh, we were healthier. Fortunately, we came out of the game healthy as well, which is always a blessing. Now, we move on to our final home game of the year, a big one. For multiple reasons, a really good opponent in Duke. I'll talk about them here shortly, 3:30 p.m. home kick, I think the best of both worlds time-wise.

"Fans get plenty of time to tailgate, get out early enough to be home at a good time. We still get the, with the time change, it'll be dark in the second half. So the things that can happen there from a lighting standpoint in the stadium, it's gonna be a great environment.

"It is two parts of this game that really make it special at NC State. I think our Military Appreciation Day is one of the coolest things that we do. With all the branches of the military that are present in North Carolina, and the representation that's here on game day for them. It's a true honor to support them and recognize them. For how they fight for our country, for what they do to keep us where we are, and to have them present the way that we do in our state.

"Again, my background being from a family that has a father who was Navy and Sarah's father who was Army, both our grandparents served and have so many friends now that served in the state. So it's cool, man, seeing that flag roll out across the field at halftime. I love that picture, it's one of my favorites every year when it comes out.

"You get off the buses on the walk of champions and get a walk through all the military and ROTC, it's a really special day.

"Then it's Senior Day, and so we have 20 players on our team that are out of eligibility. After this game, they'll never walk through that tunnel with their uniform on again to play a game, and some remarkable young men. It's an honor to be there with them in the tunnel one more time at home.

"Some of these guys are new to the program in their last year, and some of these guys have been here a long time. I'm not gonna go through every one of them. Obviously, you'll get to see them all announced on game day. It's been an incredible journey with each one of them. Each story is different, and their legacies for some of them will be told for a long time.

"I mean, what Davin Vann meant to this program in his tenure, I mean, he leads the nation in forced fumbles right now, what he did during Hurricane Helene.

"Each one of them, man, I mean, and to see them grow from recruiting them up to the men that they are now, it's exciting to be a part of that journey. It means a lot coming out of that tunnel, and we gotta fight for them to go back up that tunnel winners in this game against a great football team."