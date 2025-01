NC State signee Kage Payne will do whatever is asked of him.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Payne played left tackle for Kings Mill (Ohio) Kings High this past fall for coach Alex Garvin.

Payne verbally committed to Troy on Aug. 2, only to have NC State follow up with an offer Aug. 8. He flipped to the Wolfpack on Aug. 13, 2024, after going to camps for years in Raleigh.

Garvin is encouraged that Payne’s best football is ahead of him.