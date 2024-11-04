NC State coach Kevin Keatts emotional about Banner Night

NC State coach Kevin Keatts went through a range of emotions and learned his yelling voice wasn't in midseason form Monday night.

NC State proved better than South Carolina-Upstate in every way to roll to a 97-66 victory in the season opener at the Lenovo Center. The Wolfpack host Presbyterian on Friday.

NC State shot an impressive 56 percent from the field, forced 17 turnovers and dominated the paint 54-34 over the smaller Spartans. Four different players reached double figures and every scholarship player made a basket and played at least 11 minutes of action. Senior point guard Michael O’Connell had a team-high 25 minutes of action.

Keatts said the team was able to play well in both halves, which wasn't the case against Lees-McRae in an exhibition game last Wednesday or a secret scrimmage against South Carolina.

