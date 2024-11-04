NC State coach Kevin Keatts emotional about Banner Night

in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 3
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Photo gallery: Stanford at NC State
NC State crushed Stanford 59-28 on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
Stanford game grades by PFF
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 59-28 win over Stanford on Saturday in front of 56,919 fans.
Explosive plays help spark NC State's blowout victory
NC State exploded with big plays on every unit to help set a school record for most points in an ACC game.
Video reel: NC State's players aiming to close season strong
NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey said he isn’t a freshman anymore this past week.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts went through a range of emotions and learned his yelling voice wasn't in midseason form Monday night.
NC State proved better than South Carolina-Upstate in every way to roll to a 97-66 victory in the season opener at the Lenovo Center. The Wolfpack host Presbyterian on Friday.
NC State shot an impressive 56 percent from the field, forced 17 turnovers and dominated the paint 54-34 over the smaller Spartans. Four different players reached double figures and every scholarship player made a basket and played at least 11 minutes of action. Senior point guard Michael O’Connell had a team-high 25 minutes of action.
Keatts said the team was able to play well in both halves, which wasn't the case against Lees-McRae in an exhibition game last Wednesday or a secret scrimmage against South Carolina.
Click below to watch his press conference:
