The review: NC State explodes past Stanford

NC State came out of the bye week and poured it out in a 59-28 win over Stanford on Saturday.
The Wolfpack improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC and are in position to return to a potentially good bowl with a strong stretch drive.
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 59-28 win over Stanford on Saturday in front of 56,919 fans.
NC State exploded with big plays on every unit to help set a school record for most points in an ACC game.
NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey said he isn’t a freshman anymore this past week.
NC State started fast Saturday, which has been a season-long issue this season, and never let up in dominating Stanford.
Former NC State outside linebacker Payton Wilson was able to come home this weekend.
