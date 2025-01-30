Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 30

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State CB signee Gerritt Kemp strives to be great
The Wolfpack Central — NC State has made strong impression on Bishop Starling
The Wolfpack Central — Junior TE D.J. Howerton relishes winning state title
Charlotte Observer — A ‘breakout’ year: How NC State guard Zoe Brooks is finding her stride as a sophomore
GoPack.com — Brittnay Estes to Join Volleyball Staff
GoPack.com — #22 Pack Men’s Tennis Prepares For Consecutive Ranked Road Matches
GoPack.com — No. 17/16 Pack Set to Play at Wake Forest
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE