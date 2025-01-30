Published Jan 30, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 30
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State CB signee Gerritt Kemp strives to be great

The Wolfpack Central — NC State has made strong impression on Bishop Starling

The Wolfpack Central — Junior TE D.J. Howerton relishes winning state title

Charlotte Observer — A ‘breakout’ year: How NC State guard Zoe Brooks is finding her stride as a sophomore

GoPack.com — Brittnay Estes to Join Volleyball Staff

GoPack.com — #22 Pack Men’s Tennis Prepares For Consecutive Ranked Road Matches

GoPack.com — No. 17/16 Pack Set to Play at Wake Forest

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

