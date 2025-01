Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy enjoyed a terrific season under coach Jonathan Gess, and NC State cornerback signee Gerritt Kemp was a key reason why.

Hebron Christian went 12-2 and topped Athens (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian to win the GHSA private school state title Dec. 18.

Kemp was credited this season with 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, four interceptions, five passes defended and one fumble recovery. He added 15 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns on offense.