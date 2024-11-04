NC State excited about progress, turns page to playing Duke

NC State's progress following the bye week can be summed up with one number — 59.

NC State dominated Stanford in all three phases 59-28 to improve to 5-4 and 2-3 in the ACC. NCSU coach Dave Doeren though the team was ready for a breakthrough against Wake Forest, but the Demon Deacons rallied for the 34-30 victory Oct. 5.

NC State then fell to Syracuse before getting a win at California going into the bye week. The team exited the Stanford win relatively healthy and got to experience what the program could look like at its near-best.

NC State will also celebrate Senior Day at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. The Wolfpack close out the season at Georgia Tech and at North Carolina.

Click below to watch the two videos: