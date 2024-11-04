NC State excited about progress, turns page to playing Duke

in other news
Stanford game grades by PFF
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 59-28 win over Stanford on Saturday in front of 56,919 fans.
Explosive plays help spark NC State's blowout victory
NC State exploded with big plays on every unit to help set a school record for most points in an ACC game.
Video reel: NC State's players aiming to close season strong
NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey said he isn’t a freshman anymore this past week.
NC State takes advantage of bye week, crushes Stanford
NC State started fast Saturday, which has been a season-long issue this season, and never let up in dominating Stanford.
Payton Wilson inducted into NC State's Ring of Honor
Former NC State outside linebacker Payton Wilson was able to come home this weekend.
NC State's progress following the bye week can be summed up with one number — 59.
NC State dominated Stanford in all three phases 59-28 to improve to 5-4 and 2-3 in the ACC. NCSU coach Dave Doeren though the team was ready for a breakthrough against Wake Forest, but the Demon Deacons rallied for the 34-30 victory Oct. 5.
NC State then fell to Syracuse before getting a win at California going into the bye week. The team exited the Stanford win relatively healthy and got to experience what the program could look like at its near-best.
NC State will also celebrate Senior Day at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. The Wolfpack close out the season at Georgia Tech and at North Carolina.
Click below to watch the two videos:
