Junior QB Femi Babalola gets NC State offer, poised to visit

NC State pulled the trigger in offering Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood junior quarterback Femi Babalola on Monday.

In turn, Babalola plans to unofficially visit NC State this Saturday in his first trip to Raleigh. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder was excited to get his second P4 offer, joining Boston College. He also has offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, Georgia State, Middle Tennessee State and Pennsylvania.

Babalola figured he’d eventually get offered by the Wolfpack, but didn’t know when, so Monday proved exciting.