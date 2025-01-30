Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 30, 2025
Junior QB Femi Babalola gets NC State offer, poised to visit
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State pulled the trigger in offering Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood junior quarterback Femi Babalola on Monday.

In turn, Babalola plans to unofficially visit NC State this Saturday in his first trip to Raleigh. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder was excited to get his second P4 offer, joining Boston College. He also has offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, Georgia State, Middle Tennessee State and Pennsylvania.

Babalola figured he’d eventually get offered by the Wolfpack, but didn’t know when, so Monday proved exciting.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In