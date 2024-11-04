NC State's Senior Day is first wave of rebuilding roster

NC State has 16 scholarship seniors who will play its last game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Some have previously gone through a Senior Day at their previous college, or graduated from there.

Some redshirt juniors who have earned their degree could also be celebrated Saturday, in case they elect to enter the transfer portal for their last year of college.

In some years, underclassmen with NFL aspirations walked on Senior Day, but it’s unknown if any player fits that possibility on this year’s roster.

The two known commodities is that NC State currently has 21 seniors departing (16 on scholarship) and 18 players currently committed in the class of 2025, which is ranked No. 41 by Rivals.com.