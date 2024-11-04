Advertisement

Stanford game grades by PFF

Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 59-28 win over Stanford on Saturday in front of 56,919 fans.

 Jacey Zembal
Explosive plays help spark NC State's blowout victory

NC State exploded with big plays on every unit to help set a school record for most points in an ACC game.

 Jacey Zembal
Video reel: NC State's players aiming to close season strong

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick "C.J." Bailey said he isn't a freshman anymore this past week.

 Jacey Zembal
NC State takes advantage of bye week, crushes Stanford

NC State started fast Saturday, which has been a season-long issue this season, and never let up in dominating Stanford.

 Jacey Zembal
Payton Wilson inducted into NC State's Ring of Honor

Former NC State outside linebacker Payton Wilson was able to come home this weekend.

 Jacey Zembal

Published Nov 4, 2024
NC State's Senior Day is first wave of rebuilding roster
Jacey Zembal
NC State has 16 scholarship seniors who will play its last game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Some have previously gone through a Senior Day at their previous college, or graduated from there.

Some redshirt juniors who have earned their degree could also be celebrated Saturday, in case they elect to enter the transfer portal for their last year of college.

In some years, underclassmen with NFL aspirations walked on Senior Day, but it’s unknown if any player fits that possibility on this year’s roster.

The two known commodities is that NC State currently has 21 seniors departing (16 on scholarship) and 18 players currently committed in the class of 2025, which is ranked No. 41 by Rivals.com.

