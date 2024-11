The stakes are high for NC State, who play at Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. tonight on ESPN, carrying a 5-5 record.

The Wolfpack need a win over either Georgia Tech or at North Carolina to become bowl eligible. Georgia Tech is 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC, coming off a signature 28-23 win over Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 9. Georgia Tech also has wins over Duke and North Carolina this season.