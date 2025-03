NC State has consistently been a constant throughout junior running back C.J. Givers’ recruitment.

NC State offers the Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian standout on May 7, 2024, and he has unofficially visited every few months ever since.

NCSU running backs coach Todd Goebbel, who also is the Wolfpack’s special teams coordinator, has made the 5-foot-11, 190-pound a key priority.