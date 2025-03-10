Published Mar 10, 2025
Video: NC State after VCU coach, again
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
NC State and Virginia Commonwealth have been linked the last two coaching searches for the Wolfpack.

NC State targeted former VCU coach Shaka Smart in 2011, and then Will Wade in 2017. Now, it is Rams coach Ryan Odom's turn under the coaching search spotlight.

Odom and Maryland-Baltimore County proved to be a dynamic No. 16 seed and blew up Virginia’s season with a 74-54 win March 16, 2018. That moment permanently put Odom on the map.

Odom was able to establish his own coaching bonafides in the Odom family. He is the son of former Wake Forest, South Carolina and East Carolina coach Dave Odom.

Odom went west to Utah State in 2021-22, and reached the NIT his first year, and then returned to the Big Dance. The Aggies went 26-9 overall and 13-5 in the Mountain West Conference.

That set up Odom to return east and take the VCU job. He went to the NIT last, and the Rams are 25-6 this season and won the regular season Atlantic 10 title.

Click below to listen to the analysis of The Wolfpack Central's Jacey Zembal on Odom's career path.

