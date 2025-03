NC State has had four coaches in the 21st century, and something could be learned from each of them.

NC State is on its third coaching search since 2006, with Sidney Lowe replacing Herb Sendek in 2006, then Mark Gottfried replacing Lowe in 2011 and Kevin Keatts replaced Gottfried in 2017.

Here are five aspects that the next head coach will need to learn, some from day one, and some over a period of months.