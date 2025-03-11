Wolfpack newsstand — March 11

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Look back where NC State coaches have come from
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State after VCU coach, again
The Wolfpack Central — Junior RB C.J. Givers has great return trip to NC State
The Wolfpack Central — What is needed from next NC State coach
The Wolfpack Central — Roster management — VCU edition
Raleigh News & Observer —The ACC Tournament’s official scorer is a Hornets staple, and has NC hoops in his soul
Raleigh News & Observer —The 2025 all-ACC men’s basketball team is set, award winners announced. Here’s who won
Raleigh News & Observer —Why FSU coach, Gastonia native Leonard Hamilton’s retirement is such a big loss for ACC
Raleigh News & Observer —Steelers QB Russell Wilson Negotiating With ‘Perfect Fit’ AFC Rival
Charlotte Observer — NBA star Steph Curry takes on a new role as assistant GM with Davidson College basketball
Fayetteville Observer — Duke basketball’s Cooper Flagg leads All-ACC awards, teams
Fayetteville Observer — College sports doesn't have a revenue problem, it has a spending issue
Fayetteville Observer — ACC Tournament predictions: How far will Duke, UNC go in bracket?
Greensboro News-Record — Column: Is the ACC women's basketball tournament really saying goodbye to Greensboro?
Technician — Softball goes 0-2 in weekend matchups against Georgia Tech
Technician — NC State wrestling takes third place at ACC Championships, Matty Singleton earns first individual ACC title
Technician — No. 12 NC State women’s tennis topples No. 2 Cavs 4-2 in slugfest, sweeps Virginia Tech 4-0
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Takes on North Carolina A&T on Tuesday
GoPack.com — Ryan Marohn Named ACC Pitcher of the Week
GoPack.com — Wolfpack to Host Pirates for First of Two Meetings This Season
GoPack.com — Singleton Crowned Champion, Six Placers Total at 2025 ACC Championship
