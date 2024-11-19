Published Nov 19, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 19
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State's defense stifles Colgate in 72-49 win

The Wolfpack Central — Video reel — NC State coach Kevin Keatts, guard Marcus Hill

The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before Georgia Tech game

The Wolfpack Central — NC State understands what is at stake Thursday

The Wolfpack Central — Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan focused on four colleges

The Wolfpack Central — Junior OT Jabian Shabazz seeing recruitment take off

The Wolfpack Central — Junior college DE A.J. Prim ready to make mark at NC State

Raleigh News & Observer —Photos: N.C. State defeats Colgate 72-49

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State injury update: Key Wolfpack defensive starter cleared for activities

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State basketball defends home court: 3 takeaways from the Wolfpack’s win over Colgate

Charlotte Observer — SC basketball coaches release top players to watch this season. See who’s on the list

Fayetteville Observer — Trey Parker injury update: NC State basketball player out vs Colgate

Technician — Middlebrooks controls the paint in NC State Men’s Basketball 72-49 win over Colgate

Technician — NC State wrestling sweeps doubleheader over Princeton and Rutgers

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Sprints Past Colgate, 72-49

GoPack.com — Broadfoot, Zampardo Set for NCAA Singles & Doubles Championship

GoPack.com — Three Members of the Pack to Compete at NCAA Singles Championship

GoPack.com — #6 Wolfpack Picks Up First Ranked Win Over #17 Rutgers

