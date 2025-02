Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances junior offensive lineman Edward Baker attended a NC State game last fall, and he’s looking to make a return visit.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder wants to learn every position on the offensive line, but plays right tackle for St. Frances High.

Baker attended the Duke at NC State game Nov. 9, which the Blue Devils won 29-19.

NC State offered Baker shortly afterwards on Nov. 14, and offensive line coach Garett Tujague is the point man on his recruitment.