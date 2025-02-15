Video: NC State SG Jayden Taylor brings the heat

NC State senior shooting guard Jayden Taylor was a ball of energy from the opening tip in sparking the Wolfpack to a 70-62 win over Boston College in front of 13,190 fans Saturday at the Lenovo Center.
Taylor scored the first eight points for the Wolfpack and finished with a team-high 19 points plus four steals. Taylor had 16 of his points come in the first half in helping the Wolfpack take a commanding 44-29 lead at halftime.
