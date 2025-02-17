NC State aims to show how it's changed since last UNC game

NC State and North Carolina will renew its rivalry at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dean E. Smith Center.

NC State is 10-15 overall and 3-11 in the ACC, and have gone 1-8 since losing to North Carolina on Jan. 11 in Raleigh. The Tar Heels are 15-11 overall and 8-6 in the ACC, and have gone 4-5 since the last meeting.

North Carolina won a grind-it-out defensive affair against NC State in the first meeting. Freshman wing Ian Jackson hit five three-pointers en route to 21 points and junior center Jalen Washington had 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in the win.