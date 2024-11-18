NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before Georgia Tech game

NCSU coach Dave Doeren knows his team will have to prepare for two quarterback on 6-4 Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga., on ESPN.

NC State had a bye week, but it was shortened by having to prepare for Georgia Tech on Thursday in a shortened week.

“[It’s] Monday, but game week Wednesday, so just trying to get my bearings. Excited to go down to Georgia Tech, play a really good, tough physical team. Very well coached, [Georgia Tech coach] Brent's [Key] done a great job, him and his staff, and had a heck of a win last week against Miami.

“When you look at their football team, as you would expect, a physical group of guys offensively. Played two quarterbacks in the last game, and so preparation-wise, really have to get ready for both quarterbacks and whether or not [Haynes] King can throw the football the way he was before, or they're gonna use him more as a runner. There'll be some adjusting going on obviously on our side.

“They’ve only been sacked four times all season, and lean into their run game. A million different ways to run the ball and do a good job with the stretch game, with the counter game, and obviously the play actions and nakeds and things that come off of them.

“The running backs, good rotation in the backfield, you see three different backs playing and all do a nice job. I think Jamal Haynes is an elite player, and you see good speed across the board in their perimeter players, their slot receiver. [Malik] Rutherford does a really good job for them in their jet game, and is a good football player.

“On defense, played against this defense coordinator [Tyler Santucci last year at Duke]. I think he's really good. They're sound and physical. I like their defensive line a lot, really enjoy watching their interior players. The transfer they got, No. 99 [Jordan van den Berg] from Penn State, is really a good player. I enjoy watching him.

“Both defensive ends rush the passer well. They're schematically, don't do a ton on first and second down, but third down, a variety of things you have to prepare for a quarterback, very multiple. Do a good job statistically against the run game on defense.

“Both No. 9 [Romello Height] and No. 32 [Sylvain Yondjouen] are good pass rushers, and you can see they've used, not just developmentally, getting guys better, but adding some really good pieces out of the portal, particularly on their defense.

“Thursday night game, nationally televised game, Senior Day for them. I'm expecting a really good environment with crowd noise and excited. I know our players are excited for an opportunity to go compete against a good football team like Georgia Tech and get to do it on a national stage.”