Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan focused on four colleges

Bennettsville (S.C.) Marlboro County senior defensive back Jakarrion Kenan is in the stretch drive of his second recruitment.

The 6-fooot-1, 175-pound Kenan previously picked Rutgers over Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana and Mississippi State. He picked the Scarlet Knights on June 16, 2024, and also officially visited the Blue Devils and Bearcats.

Kenan unofficially visited NC State on Oct. 12, and then decommitted from Rutgers two days later and was offered by the Wolfpack. Kenan attended the 59-28 win over Stanford on Nov. 2 as an unofficial visitor, and then the 29-19 loss against Duke as an official visitor Nov. 8-10.