KERNERSVILLE — Junior left tackle Jabian Shabazz is seeing his football dreams come true this season.

Shabazz has gone to four high schools in three years, but has found a home at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth. He's protecting the blind side of UNC senior quarterback commit Bryce Baker, and colleges are starting to flock to Kernersville and offer him scholarships.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is up to 13 scholarship offers, with NC State jumping in Oct. 7.