Defensive end A.J. Prim is ready for the next chapter in his life to start.

Prim had a whirlwind recruitment with NC State, resulting in him giving the Wolfpack a verbal commitment Saturday over West Virginia and Boise State. He was offered by NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles on Oct. 30, and quickly officially visited Nov. 8-10, where he watched the Duke at NC State game.