NC State understands what is at stake Thursday

NC State is one win away from being bowl eligible with a 5-5 record going into Thursday's game at Georgia Tech on ESPN.

NC State and Georgia Tech both had bye weeks, with the Wolfpack last losing to the Blue Devils, and the Yellow Jackets upsetting the Hurricanes.

NC State coach Dave Doeren discussed the various red-zone issues in the 29-19 loss against Duke, the urgency the seniors have and how the team took advantage of its second bye week of the season.

