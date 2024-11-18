Video reel — NC State coach Kevin Keatts, guard Marcus Hill

Colgate has reached the NCAA Tournament the last four years, but NC State dominated the Raiders 72-49 in front of 11,692 fans at the Lenovo Center on Monday.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts was happy with how his team played defensively, particularly in forcing 16 turnovers. The Wolfpack worked inside-out on offense, and had 36 points in the paint.
Senior center Ben Middlebrooks had 19 points, and senior guard Marcus Hill lived in the point en route to 17 points for the 4-0 Wolfpack.
Click below to watch the videos:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE