Published Nov 18, 2024
Video reel — NC State coach Kevin Keatts, guard Marcus Hill
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Colgate has reached the NCAA Tournament the last four years, but NC State dominated the Raiders 72-49 in front of 11,692 fans at the Lenovo Center on Monday.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts was happy with how his team played defensively, particularly in forcing 16 turnovers. The Wolfpack worked inside-out on offense, and had 36 points in the paint.

Senior center Ben Middlebrooks had 19 points, and senior guard Marcus Hill lived in the point en route to 17 points for the 4-0 Wolfpack.

