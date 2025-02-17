Published Feb 17, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 17
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

Raleigh News & Observer —Down to the wire: Three takeaways from UNC women’s basketball’s win over rival NC State

Raleigh News & Observer —UNC women’s basketball star Alyssa Ustby injured in NC State game. Here’s what we know

Raleigh News & Observer —NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket preview: Where do NC State, Duke, UNC stand?

Raleigh News & Observer —One step forward: Three takeaways as NC State snaps losing skid with home win over BC

Raleigh News & Observer —ACC basketball was once king — so how has the once-proud conference reached such a low?

Raleigh News & Observer —Courtney Banghart discusses impact of Alyssa Ustby injury

Raleigh News & Observer — Photos: North Carolina beats N.C. State in women’s college basketball

Technician — Second-quarter stumble costs No. 10 NC State women’s basketball in 66-65 loss to No. 12 Tar Heels

Technician — NC State track and field competes at four events, Hartman clocks third-fastest mile in NCAA history

Technician — NC State baseball sweeps Fordham on opening weekend

Technician — 2024 Final Four team motivates NC State men’s basketball in 70-62 win over Boston College

GoPack.com — NC State Softball Invited to 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational

GoPack.com — Pack Falls in Heartbreaker at UNC

GoPack.com — #19 Pack Falls to #5 Virginia, Concludes Time at ITA Team Indoors

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

