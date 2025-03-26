Wolfpack newsstand — March 26

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Will Wade welcoming high expectations

The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: Coach Will Wade's introduction to NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Video: New NC State coach Will Wade takes questions from media

The Wolfpack Central — Freshman wing Bryce Heard departs NC State

The Wolfpack Central — NC State wing Mike James enters transfer portal

The Wolfpack Central — NC State sophomore Dennis Parker enters transfer portal

Raleigh News & Observer —Historic NCAA tournament failure begs the question: Is the ACC ready for this new era?

Raleigh News & Observer —‘This is not a rebuild’: Will Wade promises immediate turnaround of NC State basketball

Raleigh News & Observer —With quick Will Wade hire and weak ACC, are things going the Wolfpack’s way for once?

Raleigh News & Observer —‘This is not a rebuild’: NC State introduces new men’s basketball coach Will Wade

Raleigh News & Observer —Photos: Will Wade introduced as Wolfpack men’s basketball coach

Fayetteville Observer — What Will Wade said about taking the reins of NC State basketball

Fayetteville Observer — Why Will Wade is the confident, consistent winner NC State basketball needs

Technician — Wade at State: NC State men’s basketball is set for new heights

Technician — NC State baseball falls flat in midweek matchup in 15-5 loss to USC-Upstate

Technician — COLUMN: Giving women’s college basketball its well-deserved flowers

Technician — Will Wade brings winning pedigree, unapologetic confidence to NC State men’s basketball

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Unable to Slow Down USC Upstate

GoPack.com — Pack Set to Play at Charlotte

GoPack.com — Mathews and McLaughlin Lead Pack at Hootie Intercollegiate

GoPack.com — No. 7 NC State Men Get Set to Compete in NCAA Swim & Dive Championships