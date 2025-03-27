Video reel: NC State women's basketball players season highlights

NC State women's basketball has reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
The Wolfpack improved to 28-6 with a dominating 83-49 win over Michigan State last Monday. NC State advanced to play a rematch with No. 3-seeded LSU at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Spokane, Wash.
NC State previously lost 82-65 to LSU on Nov. 27, 2024. The Tigers are 30-5 and crushed Florida State 101-71 and San Diego State in the Big Dance.
Click below to watch highlight videos from some of the NC State players for the ACC Digital Network.
