Published Mar 27, 2025
Video reel: NC State women's basketball players season highlights
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State women's basketball has reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack improved to 28-6 with a dominating 83-49 win over Michigan State last Monday. NC State advanced to play a rematch with No. 3-seeded LSU at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Spokane, Wash.

NC State previously lost 82-65 to LSU on Nov. 27, 2024. The Tigers are 30-5 and crushed Florida State 101-71 and San Diego State in the Big Dance.

Click below to watch highlight videos from some of the NC State players for the ACC Digital Network.

