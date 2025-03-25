Published Mar 25, 2025
Video: New NC State coach Will Wade takes questions from media
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

New NC State coach Will Wade takes questions from the media following his introductory press conference Tuesday at Reynolds Coliseum.

Click below to watch the Q&A:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
