NC State football combining fun and learning

NC State finished its 11th spring practice, giving the younger players a chance to show what they could do.

Between class of 2024 members, who redshirted, class of 2025 signees who enrolled early and some transfers, the spring has created a new beginning.

NC State coach Dave Doeren is already noticing certain positions or positional groups as stepping up this spring. From the quarterback room to welcoming Georgia State safety transfer J.J. Johnson and Temple outside linebacker Tra Thomas, he has seen some improvements being made.