Video: NC State coach Wes Moore, players before playing LSU

NC State seniors Madison Hayes, Saniya Rivers and Aziaha James, and coach Wes Moore met with the media Thursday in Spokane, Wash.
NC State (28-6) plays No. 3-seeded Louisiana State (30-5) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Click below to watch Moore's and the players' press conferences:
