Video: NC State coach Wes Moore, players before playing LSU

Click below to watch Moore's and the players' press conferences:

NC State (28-6) plays No. 3-seeded Louisiana State (30-5) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

NC State seniors Madison Hayes , Saniya Rivers and Aziaha James , and coach Wes Moore met with the media Thursday in Spokane, Wash.

