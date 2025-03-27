Published Mar 27, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — March 27
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Advertisement

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State signee R.J. Greer is looking for new college

The Wolfpack Central — NC State shooting guard Marcus Hill has entered transfer portal

Fayetteville Observer — Why Will Wade is the confident, consistent winner NC State basketball needs

Technician — Mathews and McLaughlin lead NC State men’s golf to 10th place finish at Hootie Intercollegiate

GoPack.com — NC State Set to Host Raleigh Relays

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Kicks Off The Competition With Eight All-Americans On Day One

GoPack.com — Three Named WBCA Regional Finalists

GoPack.com — Pack Dominates 49ers in Wednesday Meeting

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Videos of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE