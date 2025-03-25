Published Mar 25, 2025
Video reel: Coach Will Wade's introduction to NC State
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State rolled out the red carpet to new men's basketball coach Will Wade on Tuesday at Reynolds Coliseum.

NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson and athletic director Boo Corrigan both addressed the crowd, which was filled with NCSU dignitaries, some former men's basketball players and women's basketball coach Wes Moore.

Wade then addressed the audience and took some questions from the media. Click below to watch the introductory press conference:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE