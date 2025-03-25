Video reel: Coach Will Wade's introduction to NC State

NC State rolled out the red carpet to new men's basketball coach Will Wade on Tuesday at Reynolds Coliseum.
NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson and athletic director Boo Corrigan both addressed the crowd, which was filled with NCSU dignitaries, some former men's basketball players and women's basketball coach Wes Moore.
Wade then addressed the audience and took some questions from the media. Click below to watch the introductory press conference:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE