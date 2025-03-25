Freshman wing Bryce Heard departs NC State

NC State freshman wing Bryce Heard faced some tough decisions in the last year, and had another one that he announced Tuesday.
Heard will be leaving NC State after one year and enter the transfer portal. Heard was originally in the class of 2025, and decided to graduate early and be in 2024. Heard picked NC State over USC, Xavier and Mississippi State.
The Flossmoor (Ill.) Homewood-Flossmoor standout then elected to want to play this season rather than redshirt. Heard had 28 points and 20 rebounds in 24 games played this season.
NC State offered Heard on Sept. 22, 2023, with former assistant coach Kareem Richardson as his point man.
Rivals.com ranked Heard in the top 100 before he graduated early, and he averaged 12.9 points and 1.9 boards for Mac Irvin Fire in Nike Elite Youth Basketball League action.
Heard began his career at Chicago Kenwood High and then landed at Montverde (Fla.) Academy his sophomore campaign.
Heard had high-major offers from NC State, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Brigham Young, California, Georgetown, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Louisiana State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, St. John’s, USC and Xavier.
Additionally, he also has offers from Jackson State, Jacksonville, Old Dominion, Tennessee State, Western Illinois and Western Kentucky.
NC State now has seven scholarships available for next year.
