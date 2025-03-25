Freshman wing Bryce Heard departs NC State

NC State freshman wing Bryce Heard faced some tough decisions in the last year, and had another one that he announced Tuesday.

Heard will be leaving NC State after one year and enter the transfer portal. Heard was originally in the class of 2025, and decided to graduate early and be in 2024. Heard picked NC State over USC, Xavier and Mississippi State.

The Flossmoor (Ill.) Homewood-Flossmoor standout then elected to want to play this season rather than redshirt. Heard had 28 points and 20 rebounds in 24 games played this season.