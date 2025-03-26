NC State signee R.J. Greer is looking for new college

Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter High senior shooting guard Ricardo "R.J." Greer has elected to re-open his recruitment and find a new college. Greer was signed by former coach Kevin Keatts, but after Keatts was fired, the Wolfpack have hired coach Will Wade, which has scuttled Greer's plans. Greer averaged 18.9 points and 2.8 assists per game, and shot 50.6 percent from the field, 38.2 percentage on three-pointers and 85.2 percent at the free-throw line. He was a finalist for the Mr. Basketball in Ohio.

Advertisement

Greer picked NC State over past offers from Cincinnati, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Central Florida and Xavier among others June 16, 2024. Rivals.com ranks the 6-4, 165-pounder at No. 131 overall in the class of 2025. He averaged 16.0 points and 2.3 assists per game. Greer, whose father, Ricardo Greer Sr., was a standout forward at Pittsburgh, is currently an assistant coach at Dayton. Greer helped Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter to the OHSAA Division II state title in 2024, with 17 points and three assists in a 68-54 win over Zanesville (Ohio) Maysville High. Greer was named second-team All-Ohio for his efforts. He played for Springboro (Ohio) High his first two years. Former assistant coach Kareem Richardson recruited Greer for the Wolfpack.