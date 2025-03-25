NC State wing Mike James enters transfer portal

NC State had high hopes for Louisville redshirt junior wing transfer Mike James.
The hopes were dashed when James suffered a knee injury before the season and had complications during the surgery. James has entered the transfer portal Tuesday.
James averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game at Louisville in 2023-24. He shot 39.6 percent from the field and 34 percent on three-pointers. Louisville finished last in the ACC and went 8-24.
The last game James played was the ACC Tournament loss against NC State. The Wolfpack used the game to go on a nine-game winning streak to reach the Final Four.
James played against NC State twice in 2023-24, and went a combined 8 of 16 for 26 points, and the Wolfpack won both.
NC State offered James in high school, but the former Orlando (Fla.) Oak Ridge High product didn’t have the Wolfpack in his final group. He picked Louisville over South Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.
Rivals.com ranked James the No. 71 overall player in the class of 2021. He was injured his freshman year at Louisville, but then made his debut in 2022-23 under then new coach Kenny Payne. James averaged 10.1 points and shot 35.7 percent on three-pointers, but the Cardinals went 4-28.
