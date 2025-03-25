NC State coach Will Wade welcoming high expectations

New NC State coach Will Wade said he is going to combine the wisdom he’s learned over the years with a sizable NIL budget to put together an NCAA Tournament team.

Wade knows he’ll have to figure out his roster in the next day or two. He already has lost freshman small forward Bryce Heard, sophomore forward Dennis Parker and redshirt junior wing Mike James to the transfer portal.

NC State currently has seven available scholarship to use and Wade is ready to go full steam ahead.

“I want to be very clear — this is not a rebuild,” Wade said. “We're going to be in the top part of the ACC next year, and we're going to the NCAA tournament. This is not something that's going to take a whole lot of time. Make sure you've got that on camera.”