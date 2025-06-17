Wolfpack newsstand — June 17

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

The Wolfpack Central — Senior OL Ben Mubenga has NC State moving up his list

The Wolfpack Central — Local junior RB Christian Freeman excited about NC State offer

The Wolfpack Central — Senior OL Buddy Wegdam feels good about NC State

The Wolfpack Central — NC State makes up ground on senior OL Jabian Shabazz

The Wolfpack Central — Justin Caldwell had successful unofficial visit to NC State

The Wolfpack Central — NC State CB commit Jordan Jackson knew what he wanted

The Wolfpack Central — Lawrence Brown got thorough understanding of NC State

The Wolfpack Central — NC State OL Luke Grover could decide soon

The Wolfpack Central — Senior nickel Ki'anthony Cotton poised to make college decision

The Wolfpack Central — Local OLB Keysaun Eleazer gets red carpet rolled out for him

Charlotte Observer — Hornets mock NBA Draft 2.0: What one scout thinks Charlotte should do at No. 4

Fayetteville Observer — How would you grade NC State basketball’s offseason moves? Vote now

GoPack.com — Wrestling Alumnus Makes 2025 U.S. Senior Freestyle World Team