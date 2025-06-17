NC State hoops roster built with certain standards

NC State wanted to find quality players with winning backgrounds in rebuilding the program from essentially scratch.

New coach Will Wade of McNeese State kept sophomore shooting guard Paul McNeil and prep signee Zymicah Wilkins, and then had to fill out the roster with 11 players, eight of which were transfers.

Wade has some continuity with assistant coaches Vernon Hamilton and Brandon Chambers from McNeese State, and he brought in long-time coaching friend Adam Howard, who was at Nebraska.

NCSU assistant general manager Patrick Stacy was joined by director of operations Nick Flory and director of player development Joseph Anderson, also took part in Tuesday’s media session. The latter two, Flory and Anderson, also worked for Wade at McNeese State.

The 42-year-old Wade has reached the NCAA Tournament twice at VCU, three times at LSU and twice at McNeese State, with a Sweet 16 his highest finish with the Tigers in 2018-19. He has gone 246-105 in his coaching career.