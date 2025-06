NC State and North Carolina don’t often go head-to-head until the end of a recruitment, but they will be for edge rusher Lawrence Brown of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High.

Brown had unofficially visited NC State for a Junior Day and was offered Jan. 28, 2025, by new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Eliot.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder felt he got all his questions answered on his NCSU official visit June 6-8.