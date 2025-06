The persistence of NC State led to hosting local senior standout Keysaun Eleazer this weekend.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had essentially dropped the Wolfpack from his list in August, and it appeared he was going to have a final five of Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Ohio State, Florida State and Virginia Tech. NC State ended up replacing Ohio State this past weekend, due in part to new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Eliot.