NC State CB commit Jordan Jackson knew what he wanted

Senior cornerback Jordan Jackson ended up needing just one official visit to make his college decision.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Jackson officially visited NC State this past weekend, and announced his verbal commitment Saturday night. The Wolfpack had been his leader going into the trip, and everything about his interaction with the coaches and players made him want to pull the trigger.

The Winter Park (Fla.) High standout is a Rivals.com three-star prospect, and the first cornerback commit for the Wolfpack. NCSU cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell offered him Jan. 31, 2025.