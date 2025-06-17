Video reel: NC State assistant coaches, staff get interviewed

NC State assistant coaches and support staff met with the media Tuesday for the first time since getting hired.
NC State coach Will Wade retained assistant coaches Vernon Hamilton and Brandon Chambers from McNeese State, and Wade hired long-time coaching friend Adam Howard, who was at Nebraska.
NCSU assistant general manager Patrick Stacy, director of operations Nick Flory and director of player development Joseph Anderson also took part in the media session.
Click below to watch their videos:
