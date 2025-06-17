Published Jun 17, 2025
Video reel: NC State assistant coaches, staff get interviewed
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State assistant coaches and support staff met with the media Tuesday for the first time since getting hired.

NC State coach Will Wade retained assistant coaches Vernon Hamilton and Brandon Chambers from McNeese State, and Wade hired long-time coaching friend Adam Howard, who was at Nebraska.

NCSU assistant general manager Patrick Stacy, director of operations Nick Flory and director of player development Joseph Anderson also took part in the media session.

Click below to watch their videos:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

