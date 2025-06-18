Wolfpack newsstand — June 18

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Senior TE Nathan Agyemang to decide July 1
The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State assistant coaches, staff get interviewed
The Wolfpack Central — NC State hoops roster built with certain standards
The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitment analysis: CB Jordan Jackson
The Wolfpack Central — Senior OL Ben Mubenga has NC State moving up his list
The Wolfpack Central — Local junior RB Christian Freeman excited about NC State offer
Charlotte Observer — New NC State men’s basketball assistants like what they see in summer workouts
Charlotte Observer — Duke baseball’s starting catcher announces transfer to rival school
Social media posts
Videos of the day
