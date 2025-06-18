Published Jun 18, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — June 18
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — Senior TE Nathan Agyemang to decide July 1

The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State assistant coaches, staff get interviewed

The Wolfpack Central — NC State hoops roster built with certain standards

The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitment analysis: CB Jordan Jackson

The Wolfpack Central — Senior OL Ben Mubenga has NC State moving up his list

The Wolfpack Central — Local junior RB Christian Freeman excited about NC State offer

Charlotte Observer — New NC State men’s basketball assistants like what they see in summer workouts

Charlotte Observer — Duke baseball’s starting catcher announces transfer to rival school

Social media posts

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Videos of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social