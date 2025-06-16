NC State makes up ground on senior OL Jabian Shabazz

Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth senior tackle Jabian Shabazz is making the most of his official visits, and went to see NC State on June 9-11.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound Shabazz isn’t a stranger to NC State, having unofficially visited in the past. The Wolfpack had offered him Oct. 7, 2024, with offensive line coach Garett Tujague leading the charge.

Shabazz has an impressive group of five schools he is in the process of visiting. He has seen South Carolina, Penn State, NC State and is at Tennessee this week, and then will finish it off at Ohio State on June 20-22.