Fayetteville (N.C.) Berean Baptist senior power forward Justin Caldwell got a much better understanding of NC State.

Caldwell was able to unofficially visit the Wolfpack last Wednesdsay, and he received a scholarship offer during his trip. Getting the chance to interact with coach Will Wade and assistant coach Adam Howard was a key component of the trip.

The last time Caldwell had been to NC State was for the Miami at NCSU game Jan. 30, 2024.