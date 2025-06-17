NC State football commitment analysis: CB Jordan Jackson

NC State football landed Winter Park (Fla.) High senior cornerback Jordan Jackson on Saturday, the eighth verbal commit for the Wolfpack in the class of 2026.
Here is an analysis of Jackson's commitment.
NC State wanted to find quality players with winning backgrounds in rebuilding the program from essentially scratch.
NC State is hoping it has a secret weapon in recruiting Buford (Ga.) High senior tackle Ben Mubenga.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Junior running back Christian Freeman will always remember his first P4 offer.
