Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 17, 2025
NC State football commitment analysis: CB Jordan Jackson
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State football landed Winter Park (Fla.) High senior cornerback Jordan Jackson on Saturday, the eighth verbal commit for the Wolfpack in the class of 2026.

Here is an analysis of Jackson's commitment.

If not a member, subscribe here!

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In